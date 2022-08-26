US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.95-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CL King raised their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on US Foods to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.30.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE USFD traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,857. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 744.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.