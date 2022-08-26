USDX [Kava] (USDX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $642,631.00

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One USDX [Kava] coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00004666 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $107.36 million and approximately $642,631.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,624.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.61 or 0.00579935 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00258004 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00057979 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001691 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001097 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00013569 BTC.
- Alitas (ALT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002532 BTC.
USDX [Kava] Coin Profile
USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.
Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.