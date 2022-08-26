USDX [Kava] (USDX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $642,631.00

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One USDX [Kava] coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00004666 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $107.36 million and approximately $642,631.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,624.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.61 or 0.00579935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00258004 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00057979 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00013569 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002532 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Coin Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.