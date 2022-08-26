UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.33–$0.31 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$193.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.74 million. UserTesting also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.10–$0.09 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on USER. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on UserTesting to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UserTesting presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.40.

USER stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,802. UserTesting has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

