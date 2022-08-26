v.systems (VSYS) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week

v.systems (VSYS) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. v.systems has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and $1.24 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, v.systems has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About v.systems

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,575,763,991 coins and its circulating supply is 2,637,155,527 coins. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

