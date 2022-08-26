Vabble Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (VAB)

Vabble (VAB) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Vabble coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vabble has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. Vabble has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $184,459.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vabble

VAB is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 940,560,000 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vabble Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

