Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Holdings Lowered by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,163 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 1.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.41% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $77,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,425,000 after buying an additional 26,873 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $354,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $52.47. The stock had a trading volume of 318,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,432,032. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.97.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

