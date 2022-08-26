Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,452 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $51,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $256.42 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.42.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

