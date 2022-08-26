Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Holdings Raised by Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $9,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of VHT stock traded down $3.63 on Friday, reaching $240.00. 371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,077. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.81. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

