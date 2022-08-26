Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,041 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BIV traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.83. 12,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,990. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $90.88.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.