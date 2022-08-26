Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,907 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $39,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 115,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 19,041 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,686,000 after acquiring an additional 68,768 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.92. 17,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,990. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $90.88.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.