Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,657 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $37,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.54. The company had a trading volume of 29,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,633. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.79 and a 200 day moving average of $77.48. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

