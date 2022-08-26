Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 213,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,962 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $52,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,875. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.78. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $306.78.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
