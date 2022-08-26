Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $385.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $366.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

