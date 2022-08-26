Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,214 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $43,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.52. The stock had a trading volume of 34,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,330. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.55. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

