Vanilla (VNL) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Vanilla (VNL) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Vanilla has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vanilla has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002124 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00101728 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00030357 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000595 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00019372 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001391 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00254117 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00029130 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
About Vanilla
Vanilla (VNL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Vanilla
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla using one of the exchanges listed above.
