VAULT Hits One Day Trading Volume of $14.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One VAULT coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VAULT has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. VAULT has a total market cap of $172,875.70 and $14.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VAULT alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00819119 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 617,034 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.