VAULT Hits One Day Trading Volume of $14.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One VAULT coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VAULT has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. VAULT has a total market cap of $172,875.70 and $14.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002136 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00819119 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
VAULT Profile
VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 617,034 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here.
VAULT Coin Trading
