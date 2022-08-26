VeChain (VET) Price Hits $0.0244 on Major Exchanges

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. VeChain has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and $98.16 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000102 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00028366 BTC.

AstroMoon (ATM) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vendetta Finance (VEN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VeChain

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

