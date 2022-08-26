Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Institutional Trading of Vector Acquisition Co. II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,334,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vector Acquisition Co. II

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

