Venus (XVS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.33 Million

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, Venus has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $63.65 million and $3.33 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can currently be bought for $5.23 or 0.00025531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,512.95 or 1.00142936 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00056556 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001765 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.