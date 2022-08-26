Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Insider Joanne Curley Sells 1,630 Shares

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) insider Joanne Curley sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $30,758.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,042.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joanne Curley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Joanne Curley sold 6,909 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $132,652.80.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Joanne Curley sold 988 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $16,608.28.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Joanne Curley sold 11,444 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $183,218.44.

On Thursday, July 14th, Joanne Curley sold 9,104 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $137,834.56.

On Thursday, July 7th, Joanne Curley sold 9,666 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $145,473.30.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Joanne Curley sold 1,545 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $23,190.45.

On Friday, June 17th, Joanne Curley sold 5,887 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $88,540.48.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $18.61. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $37.11.

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on VERA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Stories

