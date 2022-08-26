Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

VRNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.80.

VRNT stock opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $39.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.59, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.52 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $41,351.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,426.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $104,884.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 957 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $41,351.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,426.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,701 shares of company stock worth $1,198,489 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

