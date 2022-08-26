Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) EVP Kathy Card Beckles Sells 429 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VRSK opened at $195.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.29.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.18.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

