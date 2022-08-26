Veritable L.P. Acquires 646 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Veritable L.P. grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 130,836 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,137,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

D opened at $84.30 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.76. The firm has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.