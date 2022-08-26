Veritable L.P. Acquires 730 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 5.8% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in Carrier Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 15.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.93.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

