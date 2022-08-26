Veritable L.P. Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 54.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 588.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Eaton by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETN opened at $148.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.31.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

