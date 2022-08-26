Veritable L.P. Grows Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 143.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 568,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,250,000 after buying an additional 118,597 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,961,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,412,000 after buying an additional 16,967 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 362,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 315,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after buying an additional 121,071 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSGX stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.20. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.