Veritable L.P. Has $1.81 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,540,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after acquiring an additional 441,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equinix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,249,000 after acquiring an additional 433,155 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 261,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,811,000 after acquiring an additional 168,186 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,587,000 after acquiring an additional 149,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,507 shares of company stock worth $3,200,696. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

EQIX opened at $689.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $669.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $690.36. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $606.12 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.08, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.75.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

