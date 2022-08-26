Veritable L.P. Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,320 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,469,000 after purchasing an additional 77,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $244.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.27. The stock has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.