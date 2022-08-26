Veritable L.P. Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 319,525 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 142,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $73.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.79. The stock has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.