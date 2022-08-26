Veritable L.P. Has $2.83 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Citigroup began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV opened at $168.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

