Veritable L.P. Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $750,203,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in CME Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CME Group by 132.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,772 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 224.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,960,000 after purchasing an additional 685,884 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CME Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,091,000 after purchasing an additional 603,755 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Up 0.1 %

CME stock opened at $199.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.75.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CME shares. Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.20.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.