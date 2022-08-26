Veritable L.P. Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Allstate by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Allstate by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allstate Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.66 and its 200 day moving average is $128.24.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

