Veritable L.P. Increases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,868,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $478.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.16. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.32%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

