Veritable L.P. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 251.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 114.1% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,169,000 after buying an additional 576,467 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,372,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 317,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,641,000 after buying an additional 60,437 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,803,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOO opened at $191.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.31. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $163.11 and a 1 year high of $223.78.

