Veritable L.P. Lowers Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Veritable L.P. cut its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after buying an additional 162,686 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,007,000 after buying an additional 63,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,969,000 after buying an additional 41,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $585,950,000 after buying an additional 163,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cigna Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $291.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $293.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.