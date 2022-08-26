Veritable L.P. Purchases 104 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Veritable L.P. raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $438.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.75 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Charter Communications to $388.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $623.42.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.