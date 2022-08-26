Veritable L.P. Purchases 427 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank grew its position in Alibaba Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 1,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $99.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $182.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $264.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

