Veritable L.P. Purchases 651 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $815,548,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,104,698,000 after buying an additional 896,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 82.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,233,000 after buying an additional 662,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,099,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,334,000 after buying an additional 381,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle International

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown Castle International Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $214.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.94.

CCI opened at $177.42 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Crown Castle International Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.