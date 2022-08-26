Veritable L.P. Sells 648 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $167.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.69. The firm has a market cap of $85.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.61.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,135 shares of company stock worth $6,747,882 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

