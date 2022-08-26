Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Gap Up to $16.44

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.44, but opened at $17.13. Verra Mobility shares last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 3,361 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 145,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 37,598 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 90,911 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 183,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 606.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares in the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

