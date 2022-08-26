VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Trading Down 3.1%

VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $157.88 and last traded at $157.88. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on VGP from €250.00 ($255.10) to €187.00 ($190.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get VGP alerts:

VGP Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.85.

About VGP

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. It leases its properties to tenants in the logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. The company also provides property management services; asset management services related to corporate administration, financing, business planning, reporting, budgeting, management of tax and legal affairs, controlling, etc.; project management and leasing services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, and greenery maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VGP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.