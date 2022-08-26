Viacoin (VIA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,755.00

Viacoin (VIA) traded 68.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0557 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $3,755.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00024986 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00261375 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000997 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000935 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

