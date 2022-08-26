Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) Shares Down 1.3%

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Rating) shares were down 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 181,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,224,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.
Virax Biolabs Group Stock Performance
About Virax Biolabs Group
Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits, and med-tech and PPE products for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company offers rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name; and med-tech and PPE products, such as employee protection equipment products under the ViraxCare brand name.
See Also
