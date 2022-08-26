Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,293 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGII. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $2,374,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $3,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

In other news, major shareholder Group Acquisition Spons Virgin bought 6,671,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $66,715,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,394,024 shares in the company, valued at $193,940,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 1.0 %

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

Shares of NYSE:VGII opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $9.99.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

