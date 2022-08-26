Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Director Wes Cummins Buys 3,500 Shares of Stock

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $106,715.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 323,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,878,516.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Wes Cummins acquired 6,300 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.02 per share, with a total value of $226,926.00.
- On Monday, August 22nd, Wes Cummins acquired 6,610 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $233,134.70.
Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance
VPG opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $38.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet raised Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
About Vishay Precision Group
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.
