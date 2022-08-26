Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Director Wes Cummins Buys 3,500 Shares of Stock

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $106,715.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 323,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,878,516.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Wes Cummins acquired 6,300 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.02 per share, with a total value of $226,926.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Wes Cummins acquired 6,610 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $233,134.70.

VPG opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $38.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

