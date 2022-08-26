VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading 2.8% Higher

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.20. 14,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 764,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. HSBC reduced their price target on VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

VNET Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VNET Group

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. VNET Group had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $259.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VNET Group, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VNET Group during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in VNET Group by 22.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 175,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 31,787 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in VNET Group by 251.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 613,986 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VNET Group during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in VNET Group by 175.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares during the last quarter.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

