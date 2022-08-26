Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vontier to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Vontier Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE VNT traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.57. 496,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,105. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83. Vontier has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.21%.

Insider Activity at Vontier

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vontier by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vontier by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after buying an additional 221,705 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Vontier by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,297,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,341,000 after buying an additional 130,145 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Vontier by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,570,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,879,000 after buying an additional 119,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vontier by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,074,000 after buying an additional 191,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More

