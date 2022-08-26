VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday.

VTEX Trading Down 1.0 %

VTEX opened at $3.87 on Friday. VTEX has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $724.70 million and a P/E ratio of -9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13.

Institutional Trading of VTEX

About VTEX

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VTEX during the first quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in VTEX by 1,707.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in VTEX during the second quarter worth $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in VTEX during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VTEX by 151.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

