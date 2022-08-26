Vulcano Price Reaches $0.0110 (VULC)

Vulcano (VULC) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Vulcano coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vulcano has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. Vulcano has a total market cap of $88,389.18 and approximately $16,484.00 worth of Vulcano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Vulcano Coin Profile

Vulcano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Vulcano’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,050,000 coins. The Reddit community for Vulcano is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vulcano’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vulcano’s official website is vulcano.io.

Vulcano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcano ($VULC) is a Proof-of-Stake and Masternode-based cryptocurrency with a focus on geothermal research and development. Named after the Vulcano island in the Tyrrhenian Sea, a geothermally active area, Vulcano strives to use blockchain and distributed consensus to help contribute to raising funds for the advancement of earth-science based technologies such as geothermal power. With a heavy focus on community, Vulcano strives to become a strong community-based effort to advance scientific research. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcano using one of the exchanges listed above.

