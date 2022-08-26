Vulkania Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million (VLK)

Vulkania (VLK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Vulkania coin can currently be purchased for $0.0726 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vulkania has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. Vulkania has a market cap of $1.48 million and $21,868.00 worth of Vulkania was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002137 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00824226 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017080 BTC.
About Vulkania
Vulkania’s total supply is 38,767,521 coins and its circulating supply is 20,351,814 coins. Vulkania’s official Twitter account is @VulkaniaApp.
Vulkania Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Vulkania Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulkania and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.